First naloxone kits utilized in Sellersburg

Sellersburg Fire Deputy Chief Karen Tweedy lost her own brother to drugs and said if she can help one family then her job is done.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The first "NaloxBox" unit in Clark County was utilized over the weekend in Sellersburg, Indiana.

Three kits were taken after the unit was placed at the Sellersburg Fire Department Friday afternoon.

"I was kinda excited because we haven't had any more taken, which makes me think that whoever took them really needed them," said Deputy Chief Karen Tweedy.

In February, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction announced a partnership with Overdose Lifeline Inc to provide 24/7-access to Narcan kits to all 92 Indiana counties.

"Making overdose response tools like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual suffering from an overdose is critical in addressing the drug epidemic," Holcomb said. "We’re committed to raising awareness about the need for bystanders to carry this lifesaving drug, which is why we’ve made it available via so many avenues, oftentimes at no cost to Hoosiers."

Naloxone, or Narcan, is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Tweedy lost her own brother to drugs and says if she can help one family then her job is done.

This "NaloxBox" unit allows completely anonymous use. The kits come with instructions on how to administer the nasal spray.

Critics have said having Naloxone readily available enables those struggling with addiction, and while Tweedy said she sees both sides to the conversation, said it is not her place to judge.

"It is twofold. People may come in and just take it because to take it and sell it. But my position is not to judge. It's here if you need it, it's here," she said.

For more information on Indiana's Naloxone program, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.