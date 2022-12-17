Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter

Kohl's gave Clark County Youth Shelter a generous grant just in time for the holiday season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana.

Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release.

Ashley Braswell, CCYSFS Assistant Director, said she's thankful for the help from everyone in the community despite being a small, private nonprofit.

“This wonderful grant is a true testament to the support of our local and national community businesses and organizations that support Clark County Youth Shelter," Braswell said.

Kohl’s grant to Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., was made through Kohl’s A Community with Heart Program.

Kohl’s will reportedly donate $8 million in grants to selected nonprofit organizations across the country.

Kohl’s store teams and leaders across the country identified and nominated nonprofit recipients from 49 states that are near and dear to their hearts.

The full list of selected grant recipients is available online.

