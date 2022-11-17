Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

The project will reportedly act as a science experiment, examining the scientific link between nature and human health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville.

The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.

This project is reportedly meant to be a scientific inquiry into the impact intense urban greening has on human health, economic vitality and the natural environment.

The Envirome Institute has a 30-year lease with Louisville Metro Government to use Founders Square as an outdoor laboratory to research innovative ideas in urban greening.

The goal of this project is to intensely plant Founders Square with native plant and tree species while creating an accessible, inviting and functional public space, according to the release.

Michael Trager-Kusman said he and his family are honored to support this environmental-impact project.

“The Trager Micro-Forest Project is a transformative project connecting people with nature, starting in the heart of our city,” said Trager-Kusman.

UofL researchers involved in the project will reportedly work with members of the community to track and measure changes in human health. The knowledge to be gained from this project can be used to inform the way city planners integrate nature into urban environments everywhere.

“The Trager Micro-Forest Project is not simply a beautification project. It is a scientific project, which will be the first of its kind in our region of the country,” Aruni Bhatnagar, director of the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, said.

Initial work on the Trager Micro-Forest Project is underway. Researchers are analyzing Founders Square, taking inventory of the existing trees, according to the release.

Community members will reportedly be invited to participate in activities on site and provide input into the project over the next few months.

