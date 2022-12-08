Clarksville donates $50K, vehicle to non-profit that serves town's houseless community

The goal of Catalyst Rescue Mission is to end houselessness in Southern Indiana by providing several resources to help launch people into permanent housing.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A Clarksville non-profit that serves the houseless community in Southern Indiana is receiving a big gift from the town.

A spokesperson for the town of Clarksville says during a regular council meeting the members unanimously voted to donate $50,000 and a used vehicle to the Catalyst Rescue Mission.

Officials say the goal of the non-profit organization is to end houselessness in Southern Indiana by providing shelter, case management, life skills training and social services that help launch people into permanent housing.

“With the community support from the Town of Clarksville it ensures that we are able to continue to provide housing (600+ so far in 2022), meals (73,000 so far in 2022), and case management to those who are in the most desperate need,” Pastor Jim Moon, president of Catalyst Rescue Mission, said.

Clarksville leaders also issued a challenge to government agencies in the area to donate to the non-profit.

“Non-profit agencies like Catalyst Rescue Mission need our help, especially this time of year,” Kevin Baity, Clarksville town manager, said. “That’s why the Town Council voted to make an additional donation of up to $20,000 in the aggregate as a match to donations to Catalyst Rescue Mission by any other Clark or Floyd County governmental units.”

