Louisville preschool donates nearly 4,700 canned goods to charity after month-long food drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primrose School at Old Henry Crossing and Primrose School of East Louisville donated nearly 4,700 canned goods to Eastern Area Community Ministries.

This annual food drive took place at both schools over the month of November.

A spokesperson with the school says this donation will support the ministries' mission to provide food, shelter and safety to the community to achieve long-term stability.

This donation, officials say, is a part of the pre-school's caring and giving initiative which encourages children to "complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods."

“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home, and in the community,” Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools, said. “We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”

