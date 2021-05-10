Jeffersonville elementary school open after suspicious luggage causes delay

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School delayed classes when an unattended piece of luggage was discovered by the door.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Jeffersonville elementary school is open after a suspicious piece of luggage caused delays.

Lt. Isaac Parker said Jeffersonville police officers were called to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School at around 7:20 a.m. Monday when an unattended piece of luggage was discovered by the door.

Officers worked with Greater Clark County Schools to close the school. GCCS said the car rider line was delayed, students on buses were supervised until given the all clear and students in their Communities in Schools were moved to a safe location.

The department's explosives detection canine — K9 Vali, the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Indiana State Police Bomb Squads then helped confirm the luggage did not contain any harmful materials.

All students and staff were then cleared to enter the building.

