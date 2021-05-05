Indiana teacher trading miles for donations of books about diversity, inclusion

Renee DuFour set a goal of jogging 100 miles with the hope of receiving 100 books for students at Northaven Elementary.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — When Renee DuFour laces up her sneakers, it's about more than a workout. With every mile she runs, she's helping students at Northaven Elementary School get more books - and raising awareness about racism.

"I wanted to do something that would create change or take steps to creating change," DuFour said.

The special education teacher in Indiana jogs in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was pursued and killed while jogging in Georgia. Three white men are charged with his murder. Arbery would have turned 27 years old on May 8.

For every mile, DuFour asks people to donate books about diversity, inclusion, respect and activism. She said these books aren't as widely available as others.

"They aren't given the attention they deserve," she said.

DuFour's mission is making these books more accessible - and it's working. Kids are receiving tables full of books filled with stories that encourage conversation and inspire action.

"It's so important to me that we have conversations and we listen," DuFour said.

DuFour's original goal was to run 100 miles to get 100 books donated to students. The community went above and beyond - donating 142 books to Northaven Elementary.

If you'd like to contribute to the project, the school is always accepting donations. You can send an email to Renee DuFour at rdufour@gccschools.com or drop off books at the school.

Northaven Elementary School

1907 Oak Ridge Dr.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

