Jeffersonville police investigate after pedestrian struck and killed

Police said the victim was hit on Highway 62 at Trey Street early Saturday.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday.

According to Jeffersonville Police, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 62 at Trey Street.

The person was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Police have not released the name or the identity of the victim.

