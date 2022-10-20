Four Walgreens locations set to close in Louisville

In a statement, the company said the Walgreens locations at East Broadway, Algonquin Parkway, Taylor Boulevard and Terry Road will be shutting down in November.

In a statement, the company said the Walgreens locations at East Broadway, Algonquin Parkway, Taylor Boulevard and Terry Road will be shutting down in November.

The East Broadway location is their only store in downtown Louisville.

The company said that when it comes to closing locations they take in several factors, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of the patients and customers.

HERE ARE WHEN THEY ARE SCHEDULED TO CLOSE:

4149 Taylor Boulevard - Nov. 7

7500 Terry Road - Nov. 9

700 Algonquin Parkway - Nov. 14

200 East Broadway - Nov. 17

Walgreens said most times, patients won't need to take any action; their pharmacy files will be transferred to the nearest Walgreens.

Patients will be notified of any changes through mail or other means the company said.

To help find the next closest Walgreens to those locations, click here.

