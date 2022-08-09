Missing southern Indiana 14-year-old located, found safe in Frankfort

Jeffersonville Police said Andrea Nesserole had not been kidnapped but ran away.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police said they have located a 14-year-old girl two weeks after she was reported missing in southern Indiana.

Jeffersonville Police said they have uncovered new information in the case of Andrea Nesserole.

In a news release, investigators received “factual” information in Andrea’s case, and it led them to turn their efforts to Kentucky.

They said their detectives traveled to Frankfort to search for the missing teen. Based on information received by the department, police said Andrea had been located Saturday afternoon unharmed and safe.

Police said Andrea had not been kidnapped but ran away.

Andrea’s family had been searching frantically for her since she went missing the night of Aug. 25.

Police also wanted the public to be aware of “several false narratives” put out on social media around the same time Andrea went missing.

They said one of the claims was that several children had been reported missing from the Colonial Park Drive which was not true. Police said that false information slowed progress in their investigation and could have “caused panic amongst parents, children and residents of southern Indiana.”

“The Jeffersonville Police Department has been, and is still, committed to the safety of the residents and visitors of our great city,” they said.

Police said Andrea’s case was isolated and not related to any other investigations.

Original Story

The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana.

Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her.

"We just want her home," Phillips said.

Phillips said Nesselrode was staying at her house in the Colonial Park area when she disappeared.

She said Nesselrode went to her room to lay down before dinner. Once dinner was ready, Philips texted Nesselrode to let her know, but she didn't get a response. Phillips said she figured Nesselrode just fell asleep.

"I just went into panic mode and we all went searching, but no sign of her," she said.

Phillips believes she left through her bedroom window. Nesselrode's sister, Hannah Purdy, said the only thing Nesselrode took with her was her cell phone.

She and Phillips have called it several times, but they don't get an answer.

"But I still try, I still try just for the sake that she might answer. Just for the off chance that the text message may say delivered," Purdy said.

According to Jeffersonville Police, this is an ongoing investigation that appears to be an isolated event. Police said they are concerned for her well being.

Nesselrode's step mom, Alisha Booker, said police initially believed Nesselrode was a runaway. However, Booker insists that she would never go days without reaching out.

"Being in the street or just fending for herself is just mind boggling to me because she's just not built for that," she said.

The family said until she returns, they will continue to search for her.

"We're just hoping and praying that your okay.. Andrea please come home," Phillips said as she cried.

If you know Nesselrode's whereabouts, police asks that you call detectives at 812-285-6535.

