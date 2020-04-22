LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police report that a New Albany man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash which occurred Tuesday night along I-65 in Clark County.
The driver, 61-year-old Paul Barksdale, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark Co. Coroner's Office. There were no other occupants in the car.
Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, ISP, Clark Co. Deputies, and local ambulance services responded to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment on I-65N near the 5.2 mile-marker.
When officers arrived, they observed a black, 2010 Ford Fusion rolled onto the driver's side. The driver was unresponsive, ISP says.
ISP's preliminary investigation reports that the Fusion was going northbound on I-65 and left the east side of the roadway for an unknown reason.
The vehicle traveled down a small embankment and overturned before striking a fence and two semi-trucks parked at the nearby Ryder Truck Sales.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
More from WHAS11:
- 13 employees at 10 different Kroger stores test positive for COVID-19 cornavirus
- Jeffersonville man arrested after attempted theft at Charlestown State Park, police say
- ISP: New Albany man arrested following police chase
- Police identify victim in April 14 New Albany shooting
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.