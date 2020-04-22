LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police report that a New Albany man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash which occurred Tuesday night along I-65 in Clark County.

The driver, 61-year-old Paul Barksdale, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark Co. Coroner's Office. There were no other occupants in the car.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, ISP, Clark Co. Deputies, and local ambulance services responded to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment on I-65N near the 5.2 mile-marker.

When officers arrived, they observed a black, 2010 Ford Fusion rolled onto the driver's side. The driver was unresponsive, ISP says.

ISP's preliminary investigation reports that the Fusion was going northbound on I-65 and left the east side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle traveled down a small embankment and overturned before striking a fence and two semi-trucks parked at the nearby Ryder Truck Sales.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

