CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a Jeffersonville man is facing charges after stealing items from a vehicle at Charlestown State Park.

Aaron Wallen, 47, faces theft charges in addition to outstanding warrants, according to police.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers noticed Wallen stealing items from that parked vehicle near a trailhead at the park Tuesday afternoon.

The park had received multiple reports of theft during the past week and conservation officers along with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department set up a bait car.

Around 1:30 p.m., an officer noticed Wallen opening the unlocked door of the car and removed items. When the officer made contact with him, they say he fled on foot into the woods but was arrested a short time later.

Police later determined Wallen was on parole and had multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 283-4471. You can also call anonymously at (800) TIP-IDNR.

