NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A vehicle pursuit involving by New Albany Police ended with the arrest of 32-year-old George White on resisting among other charges.

Around 11 p.m. on April 17, New Albany Police responded to a call on Spring St. after a woman reported that a man in a car had pointed a gun at her.

ISP says when officers arrived, they observed a black, 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass matching the description given by the caller. They attempted to stop the driver; however, the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued on local city roads.

As the pursuit continued, officers from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department and ISP joined in the investigation. The driver continued on Spring St. and attempted to enter I-64E at the Spring S. ramp.

The driver lost control on the ramp due to the wet roadway, and the Cutlass spun out of control and collided with the guardrail. White then put his car into reverse and backed into a Floyd County Sheriff's Department car before officers could take the suspect into custody.

During the arrest, officers located a syringe in the vehicle. Officers did not find a weapon in the car; however, the investigation is ongoing, ISP says.

White was arrested on four charges: Resisting Law Enforcement using Vehicle, Possession of a Syringe, Driving while Suspended Prior and Reckless Driving.

White is currently housed in the Floyd County Jail.

