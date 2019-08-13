INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A possible Democratic challenger to Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has decided against entering the 2020 campaign.

State Rep. Karlee Macer of Indianapolis had traveled around the state in recent months as she considered entering the governor's race, but announced Tuesday she wouldn't do so.

Business executive Woody Myers is the only declared Democratic candidate so far, while state Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary is considering a bid.

