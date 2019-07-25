LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Matt Bevin, (R) Kentucky, nearly topped National Journal's Hotline list of the ten governor seats most likely to switch parties in the coming election and in 2020.

Gov. Bevin ranked number two on that list. National Journal reports "his unpopularity coupled with party infighting make(s) him vulnerable in the deep-red state."

In November, Bevin will face-off against Andy Beshear, (D) Attorney General of Kentucky. Recently, Morning Consult ranked Bevin the "Most Unpopular Governor in the Country."

Also on National Journal's list, Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) Indiana, ranked in at number ten on that list with National Journal writing "Holcomb is facing potential match-ups with former state health commissioner Woody Myers and state Sen. Eddie Melton."

Holcomb's seat will be up for election in 2020.