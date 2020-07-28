Ind. man seriously injured after crash on I-65 near Scott County

Police said a 62-year-old man was injured when a dump truck he was driving on I-65 overturned Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Scottsburg man is in serious condition following a crash on I-65 in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police responded to the site on I-65 near the 35-mile marker close to the Scott-Jackson County line around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said 62-year-old Robert Stidham was driving a dump truck and traveling southbound on the interstate when the vehicle entered the median for some unknown reason.

Stidham then struck a guardrail before the dump truck overturned, resting on its side in the median of the interstate.

Stidham had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to UofL Hospital in Louisville to treat his serious injuries.

Police believe Stidham may have had a medical episode which may have contributed to the crash.

North and southbound lanes in the area were shut down for at least an hour while crews cleared the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

