1 dead in crash on Kennedy Bridge

Police said a 41-year-old driver has died after striking a concrete wall and pole traveling on the on ramp from I-64 West to I-65 North.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been killed following an accident on the Kennedy Bridge, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Metro Police said a vehicle traveling on the on ramp from I-64 West to I-65 North struck the concrete wall on the left side continuing, striking a pole before coming to rest at the end of the ramp.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to the hospital in “serious, yet stable condition.”

Police said speed appears to be a factor.

The ramp will be closed for a few hours while the investigation continues.

I-65 North is open with lane restrictions.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.