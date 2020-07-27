1 dead in crash on Kennedy Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been killed following an accident on the Kennedy Bridge, according to Metro Police.
The incident happened before 9 p.m. Sunday.
Metro Police said a vehicle traveling on the on ramp from I-64 West to I-65 North struck the concrete wall on the left side continuing, striking a pole before coming to rest at the end of the ramp.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to the hospital in “serious, yet stable condition.”
Police said speed appears to be a factor.
The ramp will be closed for a few hours while the investigation continues.
I-65 North is open with lane restrictions.
