None hurt after boat catches fire on Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a boat on the Ohio River.

Louisville and Jeffersonville Fire crews responded to an area near Towhead Island, just east of the Big Four Bridge around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was also spotted by WHAS11's weather cameras.

Officials say occupants of the boat were able to board other nearby vessels.

Police did not report any injuries or rescues.

