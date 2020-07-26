x
None hurt after boat catches fire on Ohio River

Police did not report any injuries after a boat caught fire while on the Ohio River, not too far from the Big Four Bridge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a boat on the Ohio River.

Louisville and Jeffersonville Fire crews responded to an area near Towhead Island, just east of the Big Four Bridge around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was also spotted by WHAS11's weather cameras. 

Officials say occupants of the boat were able to board other nearby vessels.

Police did not report any injuries or rescues.

Credit: WHAS-TV
View from the WHAS weather camera

