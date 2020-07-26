None hurt after boat catches fire on Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a boat on the Ohio River.
Louisville and Jeffersonville Fire crews responded to an area near Towhead Island, just east of the Big Four Bridge around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
The fire was also spotted by WHAS11's weather cameras.
Officials say occupants of the boat were able to board other nearby vessels.
Police did not report any injuries or rescues.
