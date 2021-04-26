Indiana reports 702 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

As of Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the state has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of April 26, 2021.

Monday, April 26

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 702 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 715,468 cases and 12,870 deaths.

Indiana's 7-day positivity rate for all tests is at 4.8%, while the rate for unique individuals is at 12.6%. A total of 1,739,982 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday, April 25, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the state had reached a benchmark of more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccination shots administered. This includes first or second shots of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

