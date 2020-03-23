INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a new address at noon Monday updating plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 ordering Hoosiers to stay at home.

Holcomb said the next two weeks were critical in combating coronavirus, and said people must stay at home unless they have to leave for work or other necessary means from March 25 to April 7.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread," Holcomb said. "You must be part of the solution, not the problem."

The governor also announced:

State government personnel will not have to report for work unless they are considered essential until at least April 7.

A "Healthcare Emergency Operations Center" will be launched from Indianapolis to monitor the state's response, inventory medical supplies and medical personnel needs.

Restaurants can no longer provide in-person dining or licenses will be revoked.

The governor thanked faith leaders for streaming their services and helping give guidance. He also thanked medical workers.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday the state had recorded 259 positive cases of the virus and seven deaths related to it.

