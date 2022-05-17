Friend remembers Indiana firefighter, says 'things won’t ever be the same without him,'

Jacob McClanahan, 24, was shot and killed while trying to assist police when a car was stranded on the side of the road in Palmyra, Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORYDON, Ind. — As Indiana State Police (ISP) work to determine details on a deadly shooting in Harrison County, a community of first responders is honoring the life of one of the two men killed.

ISP said 24-year-old Jacob McClanahan from Corydon was shot and killed while trying to assist police Monday night. A driver was stranded with their car on the side of the road in Palmyra, Indiana, and him and another person were trying to be "Good Samaritans."

ISP hasn't released who fired the shots on scene, where a police officer was also injured.

McClanahan made a name for himself around town as a beloved public servant from a young age, working as a firefighter since 2015. We're told he started at Harrison Township Fire Department, and eventually made his way to Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department more than a year ago. He also worked under the Harrison County Highway Department.

Each agency is mourning his loss, and honoring his memory.

"Jacob is a true hero, who will always be remembered as someone who put others before himself," said Sergeant Joshua Saulman, who's been close friends with Jacob since they were kids. “I know things won’t ever be the same without him, and it really breaks my heart that he’s gone."

Saulman remembers McClanahan as selfless, always looking to help others, and wanting to follow in his dad's footsteps. We're told his father works within the Sheriff's Office.

Saulman said his friend's presence in a room, and willingness to go out of his way for people, has left a lasting impact in the area. He recounted a moment when they were on the scene of a fire together.

"[It was] a house fire, and [the family] had literally lost everything. And he literally gave them the shirt off his back," Saulman said.

Local agencies have changed their social media profile pictures, to reflect McClanahan's name and memory.

No further details have been released on the other man killed in the shooting, 31-year-old Justin Moore from Owensboro, Kentucky.

ISP said autopsies are expected to be performed Wednesday. They said the police officer involved suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Palmyra PD wouldn't confirm whether he's been placed on administrative leave.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.