Greater Clark Schools to continue offering virtual learning option through end of school year

Officials cite teaching and learning through the pandemic has changed many aspects of their “educational pedagogy and organizational structures.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Greater Clark County Schools will continue with a virtual option through the end of the school year.

The district released an updated calendar Tuesday and said based on feedback, they will continue to offer traditional and remote classes for the second semester.

Officials cite teaching and learning through the pandemic has changed many aspects of their “educational pedagogy and organizational structures.”

The “eLearning” days will allow GCCS staff to increase parent communication, hold in-person assessment opportunities for online students and receive ongoing professional development.

GCCS also plans to continue to work with the Clark County Health Department to determine if the district or specific schools will need to extend remote learning due to the quarantine or rise in positive case numbers.

Officials said they will also monitor the number of students learning virtually around mandated statewide testing windows to see if days should be added to complete in-person testing for eLearners.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.