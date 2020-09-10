Greater Clark finds no wrongdoing in alleged homophobic slurs made by Charlestown High assistant principal

The school said after numerous interviews, the report could not be substantiated. A parent claimed an assistant principal used homophobic slurs towards her daughter.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind — According to a release, Greater Clark County Schools (IN) has found no wrongdoing following an internal investigation into a parent's claim that an assistant principal used a homophobic slur towards her daughter and a fellow classmate.

Melissa Hart, the mother of the student, claims she listened on speaker phone as her 17-year-old daughter Amanda was subjected to slurs by the assistant principal.

"He told them to get their ****, and get their gay ***** out of there," Hart said of the conversation she heard over the phone. "I asked Amanda, 'Who is he talking to?' and she said me and the other student."

GCCS says after numerous interviews with all involved, they were not able to substantiate the report. They confirmed all proper protocols were followed.

Following the report being made, GCCS Superintendent, Mark Laughner, said the school system takes these allegations seriously.

Hart says she heard the assistant principal, J.T. Cox, ask her daughter and the fellow student if the two were having intercourse at the school after being found in the bathroom.

Hart has notified the school she intends to file a lawsuit

Greater Clark Co. Schools' full statement:

"Greater Clark County Schools is committed to maintaining safe and healthy learning environments for all students and staff. The well-being of our school communities is a top priority. Immediately following the report of these serious allegations, we began an investigation. After numerous interviews with all involved, we were not able to substantiate the report. Through our investigation, we confirmed all proper protocols were followed. There is no indication of wrongdoing by any Greater Clark staff member. Since the allegations involve a minor student enrolled in our school district, we cannot release further details.

These allegations have provided us with the opportunity to have conversations with our staff members, reminding them about our serious stand on equity and their previous anti-discrimination training, which all employees are required to complete. We enjoy being a place that is open to all, no matter the person’s beliefs, race, sex (including transgender status, sexual orientation, and gender identity), national origin, or color. It’s together that we can truly #BeGreater."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.