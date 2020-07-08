Kentucky teacher union calls for delay of school reopenings

The union says schools should avoid reopening until the positivity rate of the state and the school’s county remain under 4% for 21 consecutive days.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s teacher union is calling on school officials to delay the beginning of in-class instruction until the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops.

The Kentucky Education Association released a statement Friday calling on schools to start the year with virtual learning from home.

The union says schools should avoid reopening until the positivity rate of the state and the school’s county remain under 4% for 21 consecutive days.

The union says the virus situation in Kentucky is worse than it was when schools shut down in March. The union represents about 42,000 educators in Kentucky.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.