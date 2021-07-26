Greater Clark County Schools return to class July 28

One of the first districts in our area is getting ready to go back to school. Here's where they stand on masks, vaccinations and more.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — While many kids are focused on soaking up the last few weeks of summer vacation, school districts in southern Indiana are ready to welcome students as early as this week.

Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has one of the earliest start dates in Kentuckiana, with kids going back to class on Wednesday, July 28.

No one will be required to wear masks on school property, but the district is strongly encouraging students and staff members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear them. Masks will be required on school buses due to federal transportation rules.

At a board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Mark Laughner said this policy could change if Gov. Eric Holcomb or the county health department approves another mask mandate.

Laughner also said that the only time students or staff will be asked for their vaccination status is if they've been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. If they can show proof of their vaccination, they won't be required to quarantine, following CDC guidelines.

For parents who aren't ready to send their kids back to an in-person classroom, the district offered a Virtual Academy option for the 2021-22 school year. Registration closed in June, but you can request to be put on a waitlist.

This school year will also begin with two fewer school buildings. In January, the board voted to approve a new budget, which included closing Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter. Students who previously attended those schools will be attending a new school this year.

The Greater Clark County School Board is planning to hold a meeting Tuesday, July 27. If you would like to speak on an issue, you can call 812-288-4803 ext. 50100 or send an email to rmarkoski@gccschools.com by noon Monday to get on the agenda.

