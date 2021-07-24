Kentucky, Indiana schools release mask guidelines for upcoming school year

The 2021-22 school year is quickly approaching. Here's where some local districts stand on requiring masks at school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2021-22 school year is about to begin for schools in Kentucky and Indiana. As families buy school supplies and cross things off their back-to-school checklists, one question is likely to come up: Will my student need to wear a mask to school?

On July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said students and staff members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in school. However, the American Academy for Pediatrics disagreed, saying everyone over the age of two should continue to wear masks, especially since many students are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kentucky Department of Health released updated guidance in July, recommending masks for people who have not been vaccinated and requiring masks on public transportation, like school buses.

Since there aren't currently national or statewide mandates, each school district has been tasked with creating its own policies. The guidelines that have been released publicly will be listed below for schools in and around the Louisville metro area.

Guidelines may change before school starts, or even when school is in session, based on case numbers or other changes during the pandemic.

If you have any questions about your school's mask policy, you should contact the school directly.

Kentucky Schools

Jefferson County Public Schools

The CDC guidance recommends masks for any student or staff member who is not fully vaccinated while inside school property. As a result of this new recommendation and expected guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, students and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask inside JCPS property beginning Monday, July 12th. Masks are not required while outside on JCPS property.

The Jefferson County Board of Education (JCBE) will vote at the July 27th board meeting and make a determination about safety requirements including masks for unvaccinated students and staff for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Bullitt County Schools (letter sent to parents)

Based on current conditions, students and staff will not be required to wear face coverings when we return for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. We do recommend that staff and students who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained. We also recommend that students and staff members who have a compromised immune system or other health impairments continue to wear face coverings as well.

Oldham County Schools

Based on the latest information released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday July, 9th 2021, staff and students who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at all OCS buildings and properties. It is recommended that staff and students who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks while indoors, and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained. All staff and students who wish to continue to wear masks may do so.

Further guidance is expected from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health, but until then, this update reflects the district’s practice concerning wearing of masks on school property.

Shelby County Schools

While we as a district will continue to monitor recommendations from the CDC regarding best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19, Shelby County Public Schools will no longer require staff or students to wear masks. We understand that each family has individual circumstances that may leave some parents, students, and staff not yet feeling comfortable around others without a mask. Anyone who wishes to continue to wear a mask will be supported and permitted to do so.

Indiana Schools

Greater Clark County Schools

In accordance with CDC guidelines, staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a mask/face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Masks/face coverings are required on school buses for all staff and students due to federal regulations for public transportation.

New Albany/Floyd County Schools

Masks are not required for students who have been vaccinated. The Indiana Department of Health continues to recommend the use of indoor masks for students who are not vaccinated. To start the year, student masks will be a parental option.

Masks are required for all school bus services. This is a Federal mandate (not local) and applies regardless of individual vaccination status. The mandate governs all forms of public transportation. It is unknown when this requirement will be lifted.

Masks are not required outside school buildings (recess).

