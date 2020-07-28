Greater Clark County Schools hold ribbon cutting for new downtown school

Franklin Square will be the district's pilot school for launching Project Lead the Way and STEAM curriculum.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — When some Jeffersonville elementary school students head back to class, they'll be doing so in a new building.

Greater Clark County School officials cut the ribbon on the new Franklin Square Elementary on Court Avenue downtown.

Franklin Square will be the district's pilot school for launching Project Lead the Way and STEAM curriculum.



Children as young as five will be learning about science, technology, engineering, art, and math.