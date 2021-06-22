Madison residents impacted by weekend flash flooding

Around 12 a.m. Saturday morning, residents at a mobile home park were met with high water and cars partially submerged.

MADISON, Indiana — Today in Madison, Indiana, the temperatures are high, the sun is out and there is no rain. The weather is completely different than it was early Saturday morning.

"I got up and saw the flood, and there was water everywhere. It was like deja vu from the floods in 2015," said James Cunningham.

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, flash floods hit Madison, Indiana. James and his wife, Gail, own and live in a trailer park right off Market Street and their area was completely flooded.

The rain may have gone, but the damage and the coating of mud on their property remain.

"The carpets are still saturated; the neighbor drove out and got her truck. He (my husband) got his truck and tried to follow her out. The water flooded his car, it was up to the speedometer," said Gail.

The Cunninghams surveyed the damage today and questioned how they were going to rebuild. They estimated the flooding destroyed about 60% of their property.

Their neighbor, Chris Alvarez was asleep when the rain started.

"I thought I was dreaming, but then she called me and said 'Get up, it's flooding,' and I put my feet down," he said.

Alvarez's wife tried to salvage whatever she could, but it was useless. The entire trailer was damaged, and now the family is living out of a hotel.

The Cunninghams say it's not random that their neighborhood continuously floods. They say there is a culvert right by their property that is filled with debris, backing the path for stormwater.

"If it gets blocked, it will flood and flood us," said Gail.



If you were impacted by the recent flash flooding and need assistance, reach out the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross or join the Facebook Group "Love Thy Neighbor."

