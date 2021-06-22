Months after fire destroyed boats at marina on Patoka Lake, investigators reveal cause

The fire, which investigators say caused $2.5 million in damages, has been determined to be accidental.

CELESTINE, Ind. — Four months after a fire ripped through a southern Indiana marina, authorities have now revealed the cause.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the State Fire Marshal’s office said the Feb. 19 fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina at Patoka Lake in Dubois County was an accident and most likely caused by an electrical malfunction.

The fire destroyed 11 houseboats with 7 of them sinking.

Investigators said damages from the fire was estimated at $2.5 million.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.