Firefighters battle structural fire in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on the scene of a structural fire in Jeffersonville.
The fire happened in the 100 block of West Court Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Few details are known about the cause of the fire.
A billow of smoke from that fire was visible near downtown Louisville.
WHAS11 News is gathering details on this incident and will provide more details as they become available.
