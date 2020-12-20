x
Indiana

Firefighters battle structural fire in Jeffersonville

The fire happened in the 100 block of West Court Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on the scene of a structural fire in Jeffersonville.

Few details are known about the cause of the fire.

A billow of smoke from that fire was visible near downtown Louisville. 

WHAS11 News is gathering details on this incident and will provide more details as they become available.

Credit: Josh Whitney/WHAS-TV
Smoke could be seen from the West Court Avenue fire in Jeffersonville from the River Park Place Marina in Louisville; Dec. 20, 2020.

