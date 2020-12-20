Firefighters battle structural fire in Jeffersonville

The fire happened in the 100 block of West Court Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on the scene of a structural fire in Jeffersonville.

The fire happened in the 100 block of West Court Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Few details are known about the cause of the fire.

A billow of smoke from that fire was visible near downtown Louisville.

WHAS11 News is gathering details on this incident and will provide more details as they become available.

