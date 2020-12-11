Deer crashes through window at Indiana middle school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two teachers at a Fort Wayne middle school got a scare when a deer crashed through a window into a science classroom, leaving a trail of blood inside before police helped usher it from the building.
The deer crashed Tuesday morning through part of a window at Blackhawk Middle School, entering the sixth-grade classroom as the two teachers were inside.
The deer was inside the classroom for a half-hour before it exited the school after police broke out more glass in the window.
Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman tells WPTA-TV that no children were in the classroom and no one was injured.
