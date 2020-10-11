Indiana authorities investigating 3rd incident, in a week of hunter falling from tree stand

Indiana Conservation officers said hunters should practice safe hunting, wear a harness and safely secure themselves when hunting from an elevated position.

INDIANA, USA — An Indiana man is in the hospital with serious injuries after conservation officials said he fell from a tree stand Monday afternoon. Investigators said the accident happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of North Hogan Road.

Louis Gehring, 60, of Aurora, was found with severe injuries to both legs along with possible internal injuries after falling 23 feet while either attempting to hang or remove his elevated tree stand, according to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Gehring was airlifted from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, officers said.

Authorities said in a press release that Gehring was not wearing a full body harness at the time of his fall.

Indiana Conservation Officer Travis Stewart tells WHAS11 that hunters should practice safe hunting, wear a harness and safely secure themselves when hunting from an elevated position.

DNR confirms this is the third hunting accident from an elevated stand within a week.

On Halloween, a hunter fell 14 feet from a tree stand in Jennings County, Ind., suffering a serious back injury. According to the initial investigation, the ropes the hunter used became loose, causing him to fall.

On Sunday, November 8, 22-year-old Peyton Campos of Osgood, Ind. fell 21 feet while hunting in the 9000 block of West County Road 600 North, according to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.