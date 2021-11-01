New strain of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, ISDH reports

ISDH reported 3,726 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content across Indiana for the week of Jan. 11, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, Jan. 11

Health officials announced that the new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom has been identified in Indiana.

While it does not cause more severe symptoms, the Indiana Department of Health said it more easily spread.

"Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible," said State Health Commissioner Kristina Box.

ISDH reported 3,726 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths Monday, bringing the statewide totals to 567,338 cases and 8,643.

Nearly 194,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 24,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated. Hoosiers age 80 and older, healthcare workers and first responders, can find an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov .

