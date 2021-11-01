Mass COVID-19 vaccination site now open in Clark County

Indiana residents who are 80 years old and older are eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Eligible Clark County, Ind. residents are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a new mass vaccination site.

The site, located at an empty retail space in the 700 block of Lewis & Clark Parkway next to Harbor Freight Tools, opened to the public Monday morning.

Under Indiana's current vaccination plan, Hoosiers who are 80 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine by appointment only. The Clark County Health Department said it is already booked for the first week of operation at the new site.

Officials said they have a limited supply of vaccines - only about 600 doses per week - but their goal is to increase that supply as soon as the Department of Health receives more doses.

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the new facility has the capacity to give out large numbers of vaccinations. He said they will be flexible and do their best to work with what the state provides.

"We're ready to roll it out as efficiently as possible," Dr. Yazel said.

There will be more than 100 volunteers from the Clark County Medical Reserve Corp. to help with vaccine distribution and all of the proper sanitation and social distancing protocols will be followed.

If you are eligible for the vaccine in this phase and would like to make an appointment at the Clark County site, call 812-800-9861. The phone lines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.

If you are an Indiana resident but don't live in Clark County, you can call the state's 211 telephone assistance service or follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 80 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 80 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

Due to the high demand, you may have to wait to access the scheduling app. According to our sister station in Indianapolis, WTHR, more than 53,000 Hoosiers age 80 or older had scheduled appointments to receive free COVID-19 vaccines as of 4 p.m. Friday.

If you aren't in the current phase of the vaccination plan, officials said your time will come. Public health officials in Indiana said they expect to include people in their 70s and then their 60s within the next few weeks.

People with underlying health conditions will be added to the list after those age groups, but officials have not provided a timeline for when that will happen.

