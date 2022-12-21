Kentuckiana school districts cancel events ahead of winter storm

Both Jefferson County Public Schools and Greater Clark County Schools decided to cancel any events scheduled for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentuckiana school districts have canceled all events ahead of the incoming winter weather.

Mark Hebert, the communications manager at Jefferson County Public Schools, said all activities and student services will be canceled after 4 p.m. Thursday.

JCPS athletic events and practices should also be done by 4 p.m. Thursday as well he said.

On Friday, JCPS facilities will be closed, and Hebert said any employees scheduled to work that day should work from home. However, "all Property Management and Security & Investigations employees should follow instructions from their Cost Center Head and/or Executive Administrator," he said.

Greater Clark County Schools canceled all practices and events that were scheduled after 5 p.m. on Thursday and all day Friday according to a social media post.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.