Clark County affected by rise in drug overdoses

CLARK COUNTY, Ind — Coronavirus has taken its toll on communities across the country for more than a year.

While the pandemic has affected the Clark County community, health officials are concerned about another spike – drug overdoses.

Clark Memorial Health along with families, friends and those struggling with addiction gathered on International Overdose Awareness Day to remember those who have lost their lives.

The day comes at a time when the county is seeing a spike so high, state health officials have alerted them to the numbers.

Between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26, 21 residents visited the emergency room. Last week and in a 24-hour period, 12 residents were seen for a suspected overdose.

“We were very close to a local notification through our system but when the state system came through with to notices in two weeks, we were like it’s time to let people know,” Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer, said.

Yazel said overdoses have increased throughout the pandemic but now suspects there is a bad batch in the community.

Kim Payne knows the pain of losing a loved one to an overdose.

Aug. 30 marked one year since her son Brandon died of an overdose in southern Indiana. She spent the day reflecting with her grandchildren in Florida.

“Me and Brandon had planned to be in Florida in June, but he passed away before June came,” she said.

Brandon had been clean for a year and a half before his death, but Kim said it only took one phone call.

“As a mother, there is always that fear that he would go back – and it happened.”

Now, Kim is doing everything she can to ensure other mothers never feel her pain. She’s now a licensed Narcan distributor in Indiana and she said the need is evident.

Kim’s end goal is to educate and hopes people understand addiction is a disease, not a choice.

