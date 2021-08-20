McConnell touts drug recovery efforts for federal aid

McConnell discussed the state’s opportunity to steer federal pandemic money into recovery programs as he visited an addiction treatment center in Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell says addiction recovery efforts deserve to rank as a priority when looking for ways to spend massive amounts of pandemic aid coming to Kentucky.

He said Thursday that the state has a “one-time opportunity” with the enormous amounts of federal money coming to Kentucky. Decisions on how to allocate Kentucky’s share of pandemic aid will be made by the state’s leaders.

Opioid abuse remains a deadly scourge in the Bluegrass State.

