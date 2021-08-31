Drug-related deaths increase as Kentucky lawmakers recognize 'Overdose Awareness Day'

State officials said there were about 2,104 drug-related deaths in 2020 – a 54% increase compared to 2019.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers and community leaders joined Gov. Andy Beshear as he signed proclamation recognizing Overdose Awareness Day.

The day, also held internationally, brings awareness to overdoses and reduces the stigma of drug-related deaths. It also acknowledges the grief families feel as they remember loved ones who have either died or been impacted from a drug overdose.

“Our job is to provide help, hope and a hand to lead people out of the darkness of substance use and into the light – of acceptance, opportunity and community,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today, we take time to honor the lives lost to overdose and addiction – and call all Kentuckians to work together to prevent future pain and suffering.”

Kentucky is no stranger overdoses, especially during the pandemic.

State officials said there were about 2,104 drug-related deaths in 2020 – a 54% increase compared to 2019.

“There's no vaccine to protect us from addiction. We're all vulnerable. Money, status, power, physical health – none of these safe us or prevent someone from falling into addiction,” Beshear said.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also noted the state was hit incredibly hard by the drug crisis but said the commonwealth will continue pushing every resource available to combat it.

“Whether it’s working with law enforcement to get drugs off of our streets or holding opioid companies accountable, ending this crisis requires effective collaboration and a sustained effort on every front, and we will continue to do our part,” he said.

Many leaders in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony shared the same sentiment – everybody knows somebody that has been affected by the drug epidemic.

“This day is vitally important to me, because I lost a nephew to the opioid epidemic and will forever treasure his memory and wish he could still be with us today,” Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins said. “I always have and always will support efforts to tackle this crisis, and I believe strongly we can do even more to help Kentuckians escape this deadly cycle and rebuild their lives. That need is even more imperative during the COVID crisis, which has contributed to skyrocketing overdose cases. We have to find ways to keep more of our citizens safe.”

Gov. Beshear signed HB7 into law in March to ensure communities have resources in place including employment, transportation, recovery meetings and support groups.

If you know someone who is battling addiction and need help, here are some resources:

To speak one-on-one with a specialist call (833) 859-4357