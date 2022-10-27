Charlestown given $150K to build 'inclusive playground'

This southern Indiana city's most-loved, downtown playground will soon be transformed.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana foundation awarded the city of Charlestown $150,000 to construct a more inclusive playground downtown.

The "Greenway Glow Up" project will reportedly update outdated, malfunctioning playground equipment in Greenway Park, replacing it with safer, ADA-approved equipment for "children of all ability levels".

Centrally-located Greenway Park is Charlestown's most-used park, ideal for walkers and bikers, city officials say.

Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said he is excited for the opportunity to swap out outdated playground equipment to be more accessible.

“More than anything, we want people to see Charlestown as a place where everyone feels welcome," Hodges said. "This project will not only fulfill a significant need for Charlestown residents but will serve families and children in the nearby unincorporated areas of Clark County, as well.”

The "inclusive playground" will feature designs that allow children with mobility issues to join in on the fun, according to the release.

Some playground equipment designs to be included: an ADA transfer station to easily move wheelchairs and walkers to an elevated platform, inclusive swing sets and an inclusive "Revolution Spinner", the CFSI release said.

The new playground will also have climb and crawl structures, interactive/sensory panels and rubber safety surfacing throughout, according to officials.

The original announcement did not include when Charlestown residents should expect these changes to Greenway Park to take place.

"We grow best when we grow together," Hodges said.

