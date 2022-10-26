Dress up your pet for this year's Brunch (& Bark) by the Bridge

A spokesperson for KHS says a percentage of the proceeds from this event will go toward supporting their programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for Halloween festivities for you and your furry friend!

Waterfront Park and the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) are hosting this year's Brunch (& Bark) by the Bridge.

The event will occur on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Big Four Lawn and Swing Garden, and it will feature a pet-friendly 'Howl-o-ween Pawty.'

Make sure to dress up your dog(s), because there will be a doggie costume contest at noon. A spokesperson for KHS says all dogs who are up-to-date on their vaccinations are welcome to participate. The only request they have is that your four-legged friend remain on a leash at all times in order to create a safe and fun environment for all.

Guests will also be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors and specialty cocktails. A spokesperson for KHS says a percentage of the proceeds will go toward supporting their programs.

Participating food trucks and vendors include: Lil Cheezers, Mana Mobile, Cornbread Hemp, Barkin Bandanas LLC, Rescue Dogs Rock, MisPits, Friends Rescue and many more.

“We are excited for everyone to join us with their canine best friends to celebrate Halloween and support our beautiful Waterfront and KHS’ lifesaving mission," Alisa Gray, president and CEO designate of KHS, said.

