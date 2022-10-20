Louisville Metro on the hunt for 'Light Up' Christmas tree

The large tree should be a spruce or fir, about 40 feet tall, healthy and well-shaped.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While most people have Halloween on their minds, Louisville Metro is already making plans for a big Christmas.

On Wednesday, the call went out for a tree donation for Louisville's Light Up Christmas Tree.

The large tree should be a spruce or fir, about 40 feet tall, healthy and well-shaped.

City officials say they will cut and transport the tree to its prominent spot across from Metro Hall in Jefferson Square Park. It will stay up through the holidays.

“This tree will be the centerpiece of Light Up Louisville and the city’s month-long celebration of the holidays,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “We’ve been blessed with good luck in finding the perfect Christmas tree every year. If you believe you have one that would look great in downtown Louisville as part of our annual festivities, please give us a call.”

If you are interested in donating, you can contact Metro 311 or Louisville Parks and Recreation.

Officials say the tree donor will be invited to attend the Light Up Louisville sponsor reception as a featured guest of the city, as well as the Light Up Louisville celebration.

The event is in its 42nd year and will be held on Friday, Nov. 25.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.