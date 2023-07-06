Singer Carly Pearce to return $75K to Jeffersonville, mayor says he wishes her 'the best'

Carly Pearce was set to perform during a free concert hosted by the city, called Jammin' in Jeff at the River Stage over the weekend, but the show was canceled.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A country music singer is in the process of returning her advance payment to Jeffersonville according to her team.

Carly Pearce was set to perform during a free concert hosted by the city, called Jammin' in Jeff at the River Stage over the weekend but the show was canceled due to weather.

In a new statement, Pearce's team claimed they were offered final payment for the show "which is industry standard, but declined to accept the payment."

However, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and other city officials disputed this claim Sunday.

Moore said Pearce's team canceled the performance just before 6 p.m.

After the cancellation, Moore said the city asked Pearce to return the $75,000 it paid her for the performance.

Moore said Pearce's team declined, citing the agreed upon contract which allows Pearce to keep the money given her cancellation was due to "an act of God."

When asked if she would return to Jeffersonville later in the year to perform, Moore claims Pearson's team declined.

"Additionally, the advance deposit paid to Carly is in the process of being returned," they said.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he wishes Pearce "the best and I appreciate her refunding the $75,000."

Read the full statement from Pearce's team here:

We are aware of some misinformation about Saturday night’s free concert in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The safety of Carly’s fans is always our primary concern. With lightning and heavy rain taking place throughout the day of the show, local law enforcement warned of the strong possibility of incoming inclement weather continuing into the evening. After a complete review of the situation, the decision to cancel the show was made, primarily to not put any fans in harms way.

After this decision was made, Carly’s team was offered final payment for the show on-site, which is industry standard, but declined to accept the payment. Additionally, the advance deposit paid to Carly is in the process of being returned. This show was hosted by iHeart radio’s WAMZ-FM/Louisville and Carly was very excited to perform. She truly wishes she could have performed as planned had the weather conditions been safe for her fans, band and crew.

