Singer Carly Pearce cancels Jeffersonville performance; mayor claims artist won't refund payout or reschedule

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Carly Pearce concert in Jeffersonville scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, and city officials are now claiming Pearce won't refund the money it paid her for the performance.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore called the situation "disheartening."

Pearce was set to perform during a free concert hosted by the city, called Jammin' in Jeff at the River Stage.

The Jeffersonville city attorney posted the following on the city's Facebook page:

"Carly Pearce has just informed city officials that she has cancelled her performance at tonight’s Jeff Goes Country due to her concerns of severe weather potentially developing later this evening. Unfortunately, Carly Pearce refused the city’s request to take the stage early as way to avoid any threat of severe weather and more importantly, so the show could safely happen. The city is disappointed in Carly Pearce’s decision."

WHAS11 is working to get in contact with Pearson's team but has been unable to do so, as of now.

Pearce addressed the cancellation on Twitter.

Hey y’all. I was so looking forward to my Jammin in Jeff performance tonight in Jeffersonville. As I’m sure many of you have already seen, there are inclement and severe weather forecasts for the area developing. The safety of my fans, my band and crew is always my number one… — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) July 1, 2023

In the post, Pearce said the cancellation was due to inclement and severe weather forecasts for the area.

"The safety of my fans, my band and crew is always my number one priority," Pearce said. "As a result, it’s become clear that performing tonight will not be possible. Please stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all again soon."

Moore said Pearce's team cancelled the performance just before 6 p.m.

After the cancellation, Moore said the city asked Pearce to return the $75,000 it paid her for the performance.

Moore said Pearce's team declined, citing the agreed upon contract which allows Pearce to keep the money given her cancellation was due to "an act of God."

When asked if she would return to Jeffersonville later in the year to perform, Moore claims Pearson's team declined.

Moore said the city paid an additional $20,000 or so for Pearce's team of writers. He said the city incurred additional costs with city police and fire working overtime for the free public concert.

According to Moore, the concert had strict safety protocols regarding if a severe weather event were to take place.

WHAS11 will update this story as soon as it receives a response from Carly Pearce and her team.

