Body of Air Force pilot brought home to southern Indiana for funeral

PEKIN, Ind. — The body of a southern Indiana Air Force pilot returned home for the final time as his family prepares for his funeral.

The casket carrying Lt. Scot Ames arrived at Muhammad Ali International airport in Louisville Wednesday afternoon before it was taken back to Indiana.

Ames died last month after his trainer jet crashed near Montgomery, Alabama. A student pilot from Japan also died in the crash. The Air Force is still investigating what happened.

People who knew Ames say he was respected and loved by many.

Visitation for Ames will be held from 1 p.m. - 6p.m. on March 6 and noon- 2 p.m. on March 7 at Eastern High School Gymnasium in Pekin, Ind. The funeral service will follow the visitation on March 7.

