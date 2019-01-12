WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A beloved West Washington County football coach has been laid to rest, one week after suffering a stroke during a football game.

Phillip Bowsman passed away Monday due to complications of that stroke.

Bowsman was an employee with the West Washington School Corporation for the last 19 years.

He headed the football team for 16 seasons and was athletic director for 7 of those seasons.

Officials say his love for athletic and the students led him to those roles.

After Saturday’s services officials encouraged everyone to visit the memorial at the football field. They say the memorial will remain under the tent through Monday and the cross will remain until next season.

