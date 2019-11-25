WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A beloved West Washington football coach has passed away after suffering a stroke during a football game, according to officials.

Phillip Bowsman passed away Monday after complications from the stroke.

Bowsman was an employee with the West Washington School Corporation for the last 19 years.

Officials say his love for athletics and the students led him to his current roles as the head varsity coach and athletic director.

He’s headed the football team for 16 seasons and athletic director for 7.

Classes are expected to be canceled for Nov. 26.

Nance said staff considers Bowsman a dear friend and part of their family. He says many also view the coach as a father figure.

West Washington School Corporation This is WW Superintendent Keith Nance. I am informing everyone that ... WW will be closed tomorrow and Tuesday. Phillip Bowsman is having complications associated with a stroke and currently being supported by a vent. He will be taken off the vent early tomorrow and the doctors believe he will pass peacefully shortly after.

The school system says they will be offering counseling instead of regular classes.

There will be a walk held in Bowsman's honor on Nov. 27 at the St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis. Details surrounding the walk have not yet been released.

Bowsman's arrangements include a visitation on Friday at Mount Tabor Church, followed by a funeral on Saturday at the same location.

If you need to coordinate counseling resources, please call (812) 755-4872.

