INDIANAPOLIS — A powerful experience for a grieving community today at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

Players, coaches, family and friends from West Washington High School gathered for an "honor walk" for Coach Phillip Bowsman.

Many traveled more than two hours to line hospital hallways and pay tribute to Coach Bowsman's final, heroic act of organ donation.

Bowsman passed away this week after a stroke during a semi-state football game on Friday against Indianapolis Lutheran.

Wednesday, doctors, nurses and family members led him through the hospital, so he could give the gift of life.

Many of his current and former players, dressed in Senators jerseys, stood arm in arm to pray with the Bowsman family.

These were solemn, sacred moments.

"We can rejoice in the fact that we know exactly where Phillip's going," West Washington Superintendent Keith Nance told those gathered today. "And in true Phillip Bowsman fashion, his last act was of giving so that other people may continue to have their loved ones. I think it's fitting that Coach Bowsman's last acts were acts of generosity because that's the life that he led and to do it surrounded by the community and kids that he loves...I know was very important to his family."

It's an impact that will live on.

Through his choice of organ donation, Coach Bowsman will save up to eight lives.

You can register to become a donor at IndianaDonorNetwork.org or at the BMV.

