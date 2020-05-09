x
'Incredible restraint': Kentucky congressman defends teen accused in Wisconsin protest deaths

Authorities say Kyle Rittenhouse shot two protesters who tried to wrest a semi-automatic rifle from the teen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky congressman says a teenager charged with fatally shooting two people during the unrest in Wisconsin showed “incredible restraint” and acted in self-defense.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on Thursday also told a radio interviewer that if he were on the jury, he'd vote to acquit the teenager if evidence was based on video he saw. Authorities say Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters who tried to wrest a semi-automatic rifle from the teen.

Democrat Alexandra Owensby is running against Massie. She accused the congressman of continuing to “throw fuel on the fire.” 

Owensby says when people are dying in the streets, a representative “should never praise the killer." 

