'My Old Kentucky Home' to play at start of Derby, here's how it will be different

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after issuing a message to the community, Churchill Downs said a modified version of 'My Old Kentucky Home' will be played this year at the Derby.

This also comes as protesters have asked that the Kentucky Derby not run this year until there is justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

Churchill Downs said in a tweet they have modified this year's version of the song. After it plays there will be a moment of silence and reflection, Churchill Downs said.

Churchill Downs further clarified to WHAS11 News how they plan to present the song this year.

The words to the song haven't been changed.

The bugler will play the song

No one will be singing the song while the bugler is playing it on race day.

Although the original lyrics have been changed over the years, the song has been been a tradition at the Derby for 100 years.

"After careful consideration, My Old Kentucky Home will be played this year prior to the Kentucky Derby; however, the 100-year tradition of singing the state song of Kentucky has been thoughtfully & appropriately modified & will be preceded by a moment of silence and reflection."

