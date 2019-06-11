LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week's Crime Stoppers highlights the story of Decorian Curry, a 17-year-old, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting on the night of May 25.
Curry was one of dozens on a porch at the corner of 42nd street and Larkwood in the Shawnee neighborhood. Shots fired at the party-goers came from a white car that had rounded the corner.
Bullets struck and killed Curry.
"He was my everything," Curry's Mother lamented. "Seventeen years old with a soul, so sincere."
Now, nearly six months later, his family is still seeking answers.
Three things are known from that night:
- The shots came from a white vehicle
- At least 2 people were inside the vehicle
- Happened at the corner of 42nd St and Larkwood
If you have a tip about what happened to Decorian that night, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE
