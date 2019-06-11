LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week's Crime Stoppers highlights the story of Decorian Curry, a 17-year-old, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting on the night of May 25.

RELATED: 'You are the eyes and ears of the community': Crime Stoppers relies on tips to solve cold cases

Curry was one of dozens on a porch at the corner of 42nd street and Larkwood in the Shawnee neighborhood. Shots fired at the party-goers came from a white car that had rounded the corner.

Bullets struck and killed Curry.

"He was my everything," Curry's Mother lamented. "Seventeen years old with a soul, so sincere."

Now, nearly six months later, his family is still seeking answers.

Three things are known from that night:

The shots came from a white vehicle

At least 2 people were inside the vehicle

Happened at the corner of 42nd St and Larkwood

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine has the full story tonight at 11 p.m.

If you have a tip about what happened to Decorian that night, call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

RELATED: Friends, family gather to remember 17-year-old fatally shot on Saturday

RELATED: Teen fatally shot in Shawnee neighborhood identified

RELATED: Derby Day Murder: Nearly six months later, family still seeking answers

Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.